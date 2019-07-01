The Latest: Warner’s baby daughter arrives between games

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 33 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

David Warner has faced plenty of deliveries during the World Cup but none was more important than the one on Sunday night, when his third daughter Isla Rose was born.

The Australian opening batter has scored more runs than anyone so far at the World Cup (516) and has the highest score to date (166).

He took to social media to announce his wife, Candice, had their third baby girl at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in England.

“Mum and Bub doing very well and her big sisters are over the moon,” Warner said.

Australia has already qualified for the semifinals. Warner’s team beat New Zealand at Lord’s on the weekend and plays its last group game against South Africa at Manchester on Saturday.