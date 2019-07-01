The Latest: Sri Lanka sets West Indies 339 to win in Durham

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 33 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Avishka Fernando’s first one-day international century helped Sri Lanka post its biggest total of the World Cup so far and set West Indies a daunting 339 to win their group game at Durham.

The 21-year-old right-hander scored 104 from 103 balls to guide Sri Lanka to 338-6 after being sent in to bat when West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss. No team has chased more than 322 to win a game in this World Cup.

Sri Lanka was playing without pressure for the first time after its playoff hopes were ended late Sunday when England beat India at Edgbaston. That result removed even the mathematical possibility of Sri Lanka reaching the semifinals. West Indies was already out of contention after losing four in a row after its promising start to the tournament.

Fernando went in after a 93-run opening stand between Kusal Perera (64) and Dimuth Karunaratne (32) that ended in the 16th over when Karunaratne got a thin edge off rival skipper Holder and was caught behind.

He continued to steadily build the innings in partnerships of 85 with Kusal Mendis (39) who was spectacularly caught-and-bowled by Fabian Allen, 58 with Angelo Mathews (26) and 67 with Lahiru Thirimanne (45 not out) until he was caught off Sheldon Cottrell’s bowling in the 48th over.

Holder, who bowled Mathews in the 40th over, returned 2-59.