The Latest: Shakib hits record 7th half-century at World Cup

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 37 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

Shakib Al Hasan has scored a record-tying seventh half-century at a Cricket World Cup.

The top-ranked ODI allrounder has been in stunning form for Bangladesh this tournament. The 32-year-old left-handed batsman reached his 50 in 62 balls in the 26th over against Pakistan at Lord’s on Friday to follow scores of 66, 51, 41, 124 not out, 121, 64 and 75.

Only India great Sachin Tendulkar has also scored seven 50-plus scores in a single World Cup, in 2003.

Shakib, who has also taken 11 wickets, came into the game with 542 runs so far — and quickly went past leading scorer Rohit Sharma of India on 544.

Bangladesh is 122-3 after 26 overs, chasing a target of 316.

Both teams are unable to advance to the semifinals.