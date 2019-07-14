The Latest: Queen sends message to World Cup finalists
AP
LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the Cricket World Cup final (all times local):
9:55 p.m.
Buckingham Palace released a statement from Queen Elizabeth II after the final.
“Prince Philip and I send our warmest congratulations to the England men’s cricket team after such a thrilling victory in today’s World Cup Final.
“I also extend my commiserations to the runners-up New Zealand, who competed so admirably in today’s contest and throughout the tournament.”