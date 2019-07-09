The Latest: Play abandoned, CWC semi to resume Wednesday

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Play has been abandoned because of rain at Old Trafford, meaning the first semifinal between India and New Zealand will run into a second day.

New Zealand will resume on Wednesday on 211-5 with 3.5 overs remaining.

Rain arrived over the Manchester ground at 2 p.m. local time and lasted throughout the afternoon. The covers briefly came off the outfield at 5.30 p.m. and officials had an inspection, only for play to be called off for the day 50 minutes later.