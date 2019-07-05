The Latest: Pakistan beats Bangladesh to finish 5th

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 37 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 94 runs at Lord’s for a fourth straight win, hours after it missed out on the World Cup semifinals.

Going to the last four instead is New Zealand, a team Pakistan beat by six wickets last week.

Pakistan secured fifth place and finished on 11 points, the same as fourth-place New Zealand. Both team had five wins but the Black Caps advanced with a superior net run-rate.

To reach the semis, Pakistan to win by an unprecedented 316 runs. It won the toss and finished on 315-9 with Imam-ul-Haq scoring a 100-ball 100 and Babar Azam 96 in 98. That meant it had bowl out Bangladesh for 7 or less, and that equation died in the second over of the chase.

Powered once more by the brilliant Shakib Al Hasan (64 runs in 77 balls), Bangladesh ended on 221 all out with Shaheen Afridi taking 6-35, the best figures by a Pakistan bowler in World Cup history.

Shakib finished his tournament with a total of 606 runs from eight innings, the third highest ever in World Cup history.