The Latest: Kohli praise for NZ ‘outstanding’ bowlers

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

India captain Virat Kohli said New Zealand’s bowling in the first half-hour of his team’s innings was the turning point in their Cricket World Cup semifinal.

India was reduced to 5-3 after 3.1 overs, with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Kohli himself all out for 1, and eventually lost by 18 runs as it chased 240 to win.

Kohli said “we thought we had restricted them to a total that is chaseable on any surface. But the way they bowled in that first half an hour was the difference in the game.”

Kohli said there was “an outstanding skill level on display” by New Zealand’s bowlers, who “made life very difficult for our batsmen.”