The Latest: India’s slow finish a credit to England bowling

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 32 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

8 p.m.

The muted finish to India’s attempt to chase down a victory target of 338 against England at Edgbaston had fans wondering what had happened to MS Dhoni.

India was always a long way behind the run-rate required after being 28-1 after 10 overs — the slowest power play so far of the tournament — but started gaining momentum through the innings of Rohit Sharma (102), Virat Kohli (66), Rishabh Pant (32) and Hardik Pandya, who struck 45 from 33 balls.

After Pandya was out in the 45th over, after which India required 71 off 30 balls, Dhoni hit another boundary four balls later but didn’t find the rope again until the penultimate over. By that time India needed 51 from 11 deliveries.

The 2011 World Cup-winning captain hit Chris Woakes for six off the first ball of the last over and India took 12 runs off the last six balls to cut the margin of defeat to 31. India’s unbeaten run at the tournament ended, but it remained in second spot on the World Cup standings with two group games to play.

Of Dhoni’s seemingly sedate 42 from 31 deliveries, India skipper Kohli said it came down to playing the conditions. He said Dhoni was trying to hit boundaries, but England was bowling too tightly.

“It is up to the discussion with the two in there. It was just not coming off,” Kolhi said. “It was not easy get to boundaries. We will have to sit down and assess.”