The Latest: Gulbadin criticizes attitude of Afghanistan

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 36 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

7 p.m.

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib has criticized the professionalism and fitness of his team after it ended the Cricket World Cup with nine losses in nine matches.

After finishing the tournament with a 23-run defeat to West Indies, Gulbadin said “nobody has (played) 100% for the team or country. It’s not professional cricket … Fitness is a problem — if not fit, nothing will go well.”

Gulbadin said that apart from four or five matches, “Afghanistan played very badly here. I’m very upset by our performance. We didn’t give 100% for our audience.”