The Latest: Finch says Khawaja set to miss semifinals

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 38 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

9:40 p.m.

Australia captain Aaron Finch says No. 3 batsman Usman Khawaja might not be available to play the Cricket World Cup semifinal against England on Thursday.

Khawaja injured his left hamstring in the 10-run loss to South Africa.

Finch said it “doesn’t look ideal” for Khawaja and that he imagines the batsman will have to be replaced in the squad.

On the match against England, Finch said: “It’s going to be a blockbuster. It doesn’t get much bigger than that, Australia vs. England in the World Cup semifinals.”