The Latest: England’s Plunkett sends warning to Australia

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

England paceman Liam Plunkett says his team is a “different sort of animal” as it looks to end Australia’s winning streak in Cricket World Cup semifinals.

Australia, bidding for a sixth world title, hasn’t lost any of its previous seven semifinal matches in the tournament.

In terms of tournament experience, the Australians have a big edge and have also won the last four World Cup matches between the teams.

Plunkett says times have changed, though, since England altered its philosophy toward one-day cricket since the last World Cup in 2015.

He says “Australia has been there and done it before, but not against this bunch of players … We’ve played well for the past four years, we’re ranked No. 1 and we feel in a good place.”

Plunkett says “on our day, we can beat anyone in the world.”