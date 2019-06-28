The Latest: Cricket abuzz as bees swarm game in Durham

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 30 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

8 p.m.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis joined his teammates lying face down on the ground as a swarm of bees descended on Chester-le-Street and briefly halted their game against Sri Lanka.

It was an odd sight, with all of the South Africans, two Sri Lanka batsmen and two umpires hitting the turf late in the first innings.

Soon enough, the bees moved on and so did the game. But it took a bit of sting out of Sri Lanka’s batting, and South Africa breezed to victory.

It wasn’t the first time or place, in du Plessis’ recollection, that a South Africa-Sri Lanka game had been interrupted by bees.

“I remember the last time, it was at Johannesburg against Sri Lanka, the same thing happened,” he said. “It is very funny. Looks like someone’s just had a machine-gun through all the players on the field and everyone is down on the ground!

“Yeah, you are not brave enough when there is a swarm of bees flying. I’m brave, but not that brave.”