The Latest: Australia’s Marsh breaks arms, out of World Cup

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 36 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

9:25 p.m.

Australia batsman Shaun Marsh will miss the rest of the World Cup after his forearm was broken when it was struck in the nets on Thursday in Manchester.

Marsh was replaced in the 15-man squad by Peter Handscomb, a middle-order batsman who has played 21 one-day internationals since his 2017 debut. He averages 34.88. Handscomb is touring England with Australia A. He scored 57 against Gloucestershire on Sunday.

Defending champion Australia has reached the semifinals. It plays its last group match on Saturday against South Africa at Old Trafford.

The Australians were there practicing when Marsh was hit above the wrist by a lifter from Pat Cummins. This was moments after Glenn Maxwell was struck on the right forearm by a short ball from Mitchell Starc.

Marsh and Maxwell were immediately taken to a local hospital for X-rays.

In the same practice, Steve Smith and Jason Behrendorff received scares when they hurt fingers during fielding practice.

Marsh played only two World Cup matches, scoring a combined 26 runs.