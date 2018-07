Sri Lanka wins 2nd test by 199 runs against South Africa

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) Sri Lanka has won the second test match by 199 runs to sweep the two-test against South Africa.

Scores:

Sri Lanka 338 (Dhananjaya de Silva 60, Danushka Gunathilaka 57; Keshav Maharaj 9-129) and 275-5 (Dimuth Karunaratne 85, Angelo Mathews 71; Keshav Maharaj 3-154) def. South Africa 124 (Francois Du Plessis 48; Akila Dananjaya 5-52, Dilruwan Perera 4-40) and 290 (Theunis De Bruyn 101, Temba Bavuma 63; Rangana Herath 6-98)