Sri Lanka win toss and bat in T20 vs. India

INDORE, India (AP) Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl in the second T20 against India in Indore on Friday. The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first T20 in Cuttack by 93 runs.

The visitors are still in the hunt for their first bilateral series’ win on Indian soil.

Sri Lanka made two changes to their line-up, leaving out bowlers Vishwa Fernando and Dasun Shanaka and bringing in all-rounder Chaturanga de Silva and batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama to bolster their batting order.

Article continues below ...

India fielded an unchanged team from Cuttack.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni (wk), Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera (capt), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep