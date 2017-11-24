Sri Lanka spun out for 205 on day 1 of 2nd test, India 11-1

NAGPUR, India (AP) Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared seven wickets as Sri Lanka was spun out for 205 by India on the first day of the second test on Friday.

Sri Lanka, which opted to bat first on a green-tinged pitch, lost its last six wickets for 45 runs.

India was 11-1 in reply from eight overs. Lokesh Rahul played on off Lahiru Gamage, on 7.

Murali Vijay, playing his first test since March after wrist injuries, was 2 not out off 28 balls. Cheteshwar Pujara was also on 2.

Only opener Dimuth Karunaratne, with 51, and captain Dinesh Chandimal, 57, offered any resistance to the India bowlers.

Sri Lanka was 47-2 at lunch, and 151-4 at tea.

Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews, both out lbw in the second session, wasted DRS calls that went against them.

Karunaratne’s 14th half-century led Sri Lanka past 100 but he was trapped by fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who took a fine 3-37 in his first test since March.

”There wasn’t as much help here for fast bowlers as in Kolkata,” Jadeja said. ”But they bowled well initially. Ashwin and I were trying to complement them, and bowl tighter areas. We decided that we didn’t want to give any easy boundaries to their batsmen.”

Chandimal was fashioning a slow recovery with Niroshan Dickwella after tea, until Dickwella was caught at long on by Sharma off Jadeja. That triggered a collapse.

Ashwin bowled Dasun Shanaka for 2.

Jadeja trapped Dilruwan Perera for 15, and Chandimal was running out of partners.

Chandimal, having reached his 14th half-century, was then lbw to Ashwin, and tried DRS, but again the decision was in India’s favor. Sri Lanka was 184-8.

Suranga Lakmal was caught behind off Sharma for 17, and Rangana Herath was caught at slip off Ashwin on 4.

Sri Lanka interim coach Nic Pothas was not pleased with the poor score on a good batting pitch.

”We back our batsmen to play their shots. But we let ourselves down after Dickwella’s dismissal,” Pothas said. ”The wicket has no demons. It hasn’t spun and it hasn’t seamed. They were six straight ball dismissals and at this level you cannot be missing straight balls.”

Sri Lanka thought enough of the pitch to bat first after winning the toss.

But it wasn’t long before Sadeera Samarawickrama was caught at first slip off Sharma on 13 at 20-1.

Lahiru Thirimanne was bowled on 9 by Ashwin, and Karunarate was fortunate to have two big reprieves.

He was dropped by Pujara at mid-on off Ashwin in the 21st over and, an over before lunch, appeared to be stumped. But the umpires ruled Jadeja over-stepped and signalled a no-ball.

Jadeja got Mathews after lunch.

Karunaratne and Chandimal added 62 for the fourth wicket then Sharma ruined the revival by hitting the top of Karunaratne’s pad for a plumb lbw.