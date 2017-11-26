Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka fined for ball tampering

NAGPUR, India (AP) Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has been fined 75 per cent of his match fee for ball tampering on day two of the second test between India and Sri Lanka in Nagpur.

The incident occurred in the 50th over of India’s first innings when Shanaka was seen on television picking at the ball near the seam several times.

Shanaka was found to have breached Article 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to `changing the condition of the ball in breach of clause 41.3.’

The player accepted the charge during a formal hearing with match referee David Boon after play on Saturday.

In addition to the fine, Shanaka has also been given three demerit points on his disciplinary record. If he reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they will be converted to suspension points and he will be banned.