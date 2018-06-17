Sri Lanka captain Chandimal charged with changing ball

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) The International Cricket Council has charged Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal with changing the condition of the ball during the second test against West Indies.

The ICC announced the decision via Twitter on Sunday, and later said that Chandimal had pleaded not guilty.

Match referee Javagal Srinath of India ”will hold a hearing following the conclusion” of the ongoing test, the ICC said.

Article continues below ...

Sri Lanka had resumed play on day three on Saturday under protest after delaying the start and strongly denied it tampered with the ball in St. Lucia.

The visiting team was charged with altering the condition of the ball by umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould, who reviewed video of West Indies’ first innings on Friday. They penalized Sri Lanka before play on Saturday with a change of ball and the award of five runs to West Indies.

Sri Lanka protested by refusing to leave its dressing room for nearly 90 minutes. Then the team went out to the middle and walked back to the boundary, where arguing with officials continued for another 40 minutes.

Sri Lanka Cricket advised the team to play ”under protest,” that team management said no players ”engaged in any wrongdoing,” and it would take all steps to defend any player charged with ”any unwarranted allegation.”

At stumps Sunday, Sri Lanka was 334-8 in its second innings, leading West Indies by 287 runs with one day left.

Chandimal was out for 39 off 112 balls after scoring an undefeated 119 in the first innings.

West Indies leads the three-test series 1-0.