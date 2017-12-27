South Africa hammers Zimbabwe by innings in 4-day test

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) South Africa stormed to an innings win over Zimbabwe on Wednesday, needing less than two days of the four-day test to dispatch the visitors.

South Africa bowled the Zimbabweans out for 68 and 121 in the day-night match to win by an innings and 120 runs after making 309-9 declared batting first.

Zimbabwe lost four first-innings wickets quickly under floodlights on day one, but didn’t even make it to the night session on day two. South Africa collected another 16 wickets in less than two sessions on the second day at St. George’s Park to romp to victory before the dinner break.

Fast bowler Morne Morkel destroyed Zimbabwe’s top and middle order in the first innings with his 5-21 from 11 overs. In the second innings, the Zimbabweans collapsed from 54-0 to 121 all out with left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj taking 5-59.