Smith makes 55no but Toronto lose again in Global T20 Canada

TORONTO (AP) Steve Smith’s team-best 55 not out was not enough to prevent the Toronto Nationals from losing to the unbeaten Global T20 Canada leader West Indies B on Saturday.

Smith’s second half-century of the competition, off 43 balls, included five boundaries and two sixes.

The former Australia captain came in at 1-3 in the third over and almost immediately lost the other opener Johnson Charles, but combined well with Anton Devcich (21) and Darren Sammy (23 not out).

They made 128-5, and West Indies B ran that down in 14.1 overs, scoring 131-2. Openers Justin Greaves and Sherfane Rutherford combined for 64 in less than six overs to launch their fourth win.

West Indies B qualified for the playoffs, while Smith’s Toronto Nationals lost a third straight match and remained on the bottom of the six-team standings.

In the second match Saturday, Pakistan batsman Agha Salman top-scored with 73 runs from 41 balls to lead the Edmonton Royals, 209-5, to a five-wicket win over the Winnipeg Hawks. Salman had eight fours and three sixes in his total.

Mark Deyal of West Indies led Winnipeg with 64 and David Miller of South Africa added 60 to the Hawks’ total of 203-5. Australian David Warner, who is captaining Winnipeg, was out for a first-ball duck.