Rain washes out 2nd day; India struggles to 74-5 in 1st test

KOLKATA, India (AP) Incessant rain has washed out the last two sessions of day two of the first test between India and Sri Lanka.

Only 21 overs were bowled in the morning session, with Cheteshwar Pujara posting an unbeaten 47 as India struggled to 74-5 before rain stopped play about a half-hour before the scheduled lunch break.

The rain didn’t clear, and got progressively worse near the scheduled tea break, when match officials elected to call off play for the remainder of the day.

Only 11.5 overs were bowled on day one.

India resumed Friday at 17-3 and added 57 runs, while Dasun Shanaka snared two wickets for the Sri Lankans before rain forced players off the field before lunch.

Pujara’s watchful 102-ball innings has contained nine boundaries. He was batting with Wriddhiman Saha, who was 6 not out.

Shanaka (2-23) struck in the sixth over the morning when he had Ajinkya Rahane (4) caught behind.

Ravichandran Ashwin (4) went in at No. 6 and shared a 20-run partnership with Pujara before he was caught at point off Shanaka.

Pujara then dropped anchor and played the swinging ball watchfully. Early in the session, he negotiated Suranga Lakmal with great care.

Lakmal finally conceded a run after 47 deliveries into his opening spell, the longest such instance in test cricket since 2002. His 11 overs have netted 3-5 and contained nine maidens.