Rain denies play before lunch on Day 2 of 2nd test

LEEDS, England (AP) Rain denied play before lunch on Day 2 of the second and final test between England and Pakistan on Saturday.

England, which needs a win to level the two-match series, bundled out Pakistan for 174 on Day 1 and was due to resume at 106-2.

Captain Joe Root was batting on 29 while nightwatchman Dominic Bess was yet to get off the mark.

Article continues below ...

Pakistan won the first test at Lord’s by nine wickets last week, but the visitors’ batsmen have so far struggled at Headingley against England’s two most experienced fast bowlers – Stuart Broad (3-38) and James Anderson (3-43).

A 43-run ninth wicket stand between Shadab Khan (56) and Hasan Ali (24) helped Pakistan after it had stuttered at 113-8.