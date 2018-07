HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) Pakistan beat Australia by six wickets in the final of the Twenty20 tri-series at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

—

Pakistan 187-4 in 19.2 overs (Fakhar Zaman 91, Shoaib Malik 43 not out; Glenn Maxwell 2-35) def. Australia 183-8 (D’Arcy Short 76, Aaron Finch 47; Mohammad Amir 3-33, Shadab Khan 2-38) by six wickets.