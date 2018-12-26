Boult takes 6 as Sri Lanka collapses for 104 in 2nd test

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s opening batsmen capitalized on an brilliant spell of bowling by Trent Boult Wednesday to wrest full control of the second cricket test from Sri Lanka by tea on the second day.

At the break, New Zealand was 117-0 in its second innings, an overall lead of 191. Jeet Raval was 72 not out, approaching his highest test score of 88, and Tom Latham was 40.

New Zealand was able to build on a wholly unexpected 74-run first innings lead, achieved when Boult took six wickets for four runs in the space of 15 balls to send Sri Lanka tumbling from 96-4 to 104 all out.

Sri Lanka had looked in a strong position when it resumed at 88-4 in reply to New Zealand’s first innings of 178 but Boult’s test-best return of 6-30 turned the match on its head.

The left-armer, who has 224 wickets in 58 tests, began the day with 0-20 in Sri Lanka’s first innings after also struggling for form in the first test at Wellington where he took 2-145. He also managed only seven wickets for 262 runs in three tests against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

Suddenly the dry spell of wickets turned into a flood and Boult went from 0-26 to 6-3, narrowly missing a hat trick when he took three wickets with four balls.

Boult admitted he felt some frustration when the wickets weren’t coming, though he felt he was bowling well.

“I think a little bit can creep if you let it,” he told Sky Sports. “It’s been a tough time.

“In the UAE it’s tough conditions for a seam bowler and you come here and you almost expect it to happen. We know what works well here and we kept it in good areas.”

Boult’s first two wickets were caught by his new ball partner Tim Southee in the slips and his next four fell lbw, three within the space of four balls. England umpire Michael Gough gave five decisions in a row in Boult’s favor.

His first victim was the overnight batsman Roshen Silva who fell for 21 in the fifth over of the morning, caught by Southee at third slip after driving at a ball which swung late.

Wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella fell next to a brilliant catch by Southee, at full stretch, from a ball which also enticed the drive but left him late.

The next four wickets fell at an even more frantic pace and to similar lbw decisions.

Dilruwan Perera shouldered arms at a ball from Boult which was full and swung back onto middle stump.

Suranga Lakmal received a similar delivery from the very next ball and was hit on the toe in front of middle.

Boult had to wait until the next over to chase his hat trick, bowling to the tailender Dushmantha Chameera. Chameera met the hat trick ball with a solid forward defensive shot but was out lbw to the next ball, giving Boult three wickets in four balls and his seventh five-wicket bag in tests.

Lahiru Kumara was his final victim four balls later, also out lbw without offering a shot.