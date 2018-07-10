Narine’s 6-storm as Montreal beats WIndies B by 6 wickets

Sunil Narine smashed nine sixes and Montreal Tigers had 15 balls to spare in a six-wicket victory over West Indies B on Tuesday at the Global T20 Canada cricket tournament.

In another second-round match Tuesday, Chris Gayle’s Vancouver Knights, 104-2, beat Steve Smith’s Toronto Nationals, 103, by eight wickets with 45 balls to spare.

Montreal scored 165-4 in 17.3 overs after restricting West Indies B to 162-7 in the opening match of Round 2 at Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City.

Montreal, which won the toss, started its run chase by losing an early wicket with only 10 on the board before left-hander Narine and Moises Henriques shared a 71-run partnership for the second wicket.

Opener Narine hit 61 off 25 balls.

Sikandar Raza (32 not out) and Najibullah Zadran (29 not out off 12 balls) led Montreal to victory.

Earlier, allrounder Shamar Springer was the main provider of runs for West Indies, scoring 62 off 40 balls with seven fours and three sixes.

Spinner Sandeep Lamichhane finished on 3-31 from four overs, including the wickets of Springer and next highest scorer Nicholas Pooran (25).

Former Australia captain Smith top-scored 35 runs for Toronto in a losing effort, while Fawad Ahmed and Andre Russell took three wickets each for Vancouver.

Gayle wasn’t even required to bat after fellow West Indian and opener Chadwick Walton notched an unbeaten 54 runs.