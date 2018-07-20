Maharaj picks up 3 wickets as South Africa fight back

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj picked up career best figures of eight for 116 runs as South Africa restricted Sri Lanka to 277 for nine at stumps on day one of the second Test in Colombo on Friday.

Maharja’s figures are the third best by a bowler from any opposition against Sri Lanka behind Imran Khan’s eight for 58 in Lahore in 1982 and Shannon Gabriel’s eight for 62 in Gros Islet last month.

Sri Lanka’s openers had given them a good start after electing to bat first putting on 116 runs for the first wicket, but they were troubled by Maharja’s exceptional control and guile.

Number three batsman Dhananjaya de Silva top scored with 60.