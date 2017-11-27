India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scoreboard

NAGPUR, India (AP) Scoreboard after India’s win in the second test against Sri Lanka at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium:

Sri Lanka 1st Innings: 205

India 1st Innings: 610-6 declared

Sri Lanka 2nd innings

(Overnight: 21-1)

Sadeera Samarawickrama b Ishant Sharma 0

Dimuth Karunaratne c Vijay b Jadeja 18

Lahiru Thirimanne c Jadeja b Yadav 23

Angelo Mathews c Rohit Sharma b Jadeja 10

Dinesh Chandimal c Ashwin b Yadav 61

Niroshan Dickwella c Kohli b Ishant Sharma 4

Dasun Shanaka c Rahul b Ashwin 17

Dilruwan Perera lbw b Ashwin 0

Rangana Herath c Rahane b Ashwin 0

Suranga Lakmal not out 31

Lahiru Gamage b Ashwin 0

Extras: (2lb) 2

Total: (all out) 166

Overs: 49.3 Minutes: 204.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-34, 3-48, 4-68, 5-75, 6-102, 7-107, 8-107, 9-165, 10-166.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 12-4-43-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 17.3-4-63-4, Ravindra Jadeja 11-5-28-2, Umesh Yadav 9-2-30-2.

Result: India won by an innings and 239 runs, leads three test series 1-0

Toss: won by Sri Lanka.

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough, England, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.

TV umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.