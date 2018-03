India elect to field against Bangladesh in T20 tri-series

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) India elected to field first against Bangladesh in the Twenty20 tri-series at R. Premadasa Stadium on Thursday.

India opted to play the same team that lost the opening fixture to Sri Lanka by five wickets on Tuesday.

On the same day, Bangladesh won a warmup match in Colombo.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nazmul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal.