Sri Lanka extend lead to 451 runs in second Test

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) Rangana Herath took an early wicket for Sri Lanka as South Africa, needing a challenging 490 to win, reached 38 for one in its second innings of the second cricket test.

Aiden Markram made 14 before being trapped lbw by Herath with the total on 23.

Dean Elgar was batting on 14 with Theunis de Bruyn on eight.

Earlier, Sri Lanka declared its second innings on 275 for five, setting the visitors 490 to win.

South Africa 0-1 down in the two-match series must put on a record breaking performance on a spinning pitch at the Sinhalese Sports Club if they are to level the series.

The highest successful run chase in test cricket is 418 made by the West Indies in Antigua in 2003.

Dimuth Karunaratne continued his impressive run in the series, top scoring for Sri Lanka with 85 runs while Angelo Mathews made 71. Danushka Gunathilaka contributed 61 runs.

Left-arm spinner Kashav Maharaj took three wickets for 154 runs following up on his career-best nine wickets in the first innings.

South Africa have not lost a test series to Sri Lanka since 2006.

South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock became the fastest to complete 150 dismissals in test cricket in 35 matches when he took a catch to dismiss Karunaratne in the morning session. Australia’s Adam Gilchrist had reached the milestone in 36 tests.

Sri Lanka reached 338 in its first innings and bowled South Africa out for 124, securing a 214-run first innings lead.

Sri Lanka won the first test in Galle by 278 runs.