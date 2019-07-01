Fernando’s 104 helps Sri Lanka to its tournament-high 338-6

DURHAM, England (AP) — Under different circumstances, Avishka Fernando’s maiden one-day international century on Monday would have enhanced Sri Lanka’s chances of reaching the World Cup semifinals.

The 21-year-old right-hander scored 104 from 103 balls to guide Sri Lanka to 338-6, its highest total of the tournament, after being sent in to bat when West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss.

Fernando made promising starts in his two previous World Cup appearances, scoring 49 in the upset win over England and 30 in last Friday’s loss to South Africa, but went on with it this time.

Sri Lanka was playing without pressure for the first time in the tournament after its playoff hopes were ended late Sunday when England beat India at Edgbaston. That result removed even the mathematical possibility of Sri Lanka reaching the semifinals. West Indies was already out of contention after losing four in a row after its confident start to the tournament.

Fernando went in after a 93-run opening stand between Kusal Perera (64) and Dimuth Karunaratne (32) that ended in the 16th over when Karunaratne got a thin edge off rival skipper Holder and was caught behind.

Holder hit Fernando on the pads three balls later but the new batsman was given not out. The West Indies referred the decision to the TV umpire, but lost the review when replay technology showed the ball was going down leg side.

Perera reached his third half-century of the tournament from 38 balls but was needlessly dismissed soon after, run out at the non-striker’s end in the 18th over when he was sent back after turning for a second run.

Fernando continued to steadily build the innings in partnerships of 85 with Kusal Mendis (39), who was spectacularly caught-and-bowled by Fabian Allen, 58 with Angelo Mathews (26) and 67 with Lahiru Thirimanne (45 not out) until he was caught off Sheldon Cottrell’s bowling in the 48th over.

Holder, who bowled Mathews in the 40th over, returned 2-59.