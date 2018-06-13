England vs. Australia Scoreboard
LONDON (AP) Scoreboard at the end of first one-day international between England and Australia at The Oval on Wednesday.
Australia Innings
Aaron Finch c Wood b Ali 19
Travis Head c Bairstow b Willey 5
Shaun Marsh b Ali 24
Marcus Stoinis c Buttler b Rashid 22
Tim Paine c Wood b Ali 12
Glenn Maxwell c Bairstow b Plunkett 62
Ashton Agar lbw b Rashid 40
Michael Neser c Root b Plunkett 6
Andrew Tye c Buttler b Plunkett 19
Kane Richardson c Root b Wood 1
Billy Stanlake not out 0
Extras: (4w) 4
TOTAL: 214 (all out)
Overs: 47
Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-47, 3-52, 4-70, 5-90, 6-174, 7-193, 8-197, 9-208, 10-214
Mark Wood 8-1-32-1 (1w), David Willey 8-0-41-1, Moeen Ali 10-1-43-3, Adil Rashid 10-0-36-2 (1w), Joe Root 3-0-20-0 (1w), Liam Plunkett, 8-0-42-3 (1w)
England Innings
Jason Roy b Stanlake 0
Jonny Bairstow c Head b Richardson 28
Alex Hales lbw b Neser 5
Joe Root c Paine b Stanlake 50
Eoin Morgan c Paine b Tye 69
Jos Buttler c Richardson b Tye 9
Moeen Ali c sub (Short) b Neser 17
David Willey not out 35
Liam Plunkett not out 3
Extras: (2w) 2
TOTAL: 218-7
Overs: 44.
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-23, 3-38, 4-153, 5-163, 6-163, 7-197
Did not bat: Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Bowling: Billy Stanlake 10-1-44-2, Michael Neser 8-1-46-2, Kane Richardson 9-1-49-1, Andrew Tye 10-1-42-2 (2w), Ashton Agar 5-0-28-0, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-9-0.
Toss: won by Australia.
Result: England won by 3 wickets.
Series: England leads 1-0.
Umpires: Rob Bailey, England and Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka.
TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.