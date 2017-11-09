England out for 293; rookie legspinner Fallins snares 5-73

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) England has been bowled out for 293 on the second day of its day-night pink ball warmup match for the Ashes, with legspinner Daniel Fallins taking five wickets for the Australian Chairman’s XI in his first-class debut.

Skipper Joe Root (58), Dawid Malan (63) and opener Mark Stoneman (61) scored half centuries for England, which is using the four-day match at the Adelaide Oval as practice for the day-night test against Australia at the same venue next month.

James Vince and allrounder Chris Woakes each contributed 33. Fallins, a 21-year-old spinner from New South Wales state, took 5-73 from 22 overs and left-arm medium pacer Jackson Coleman returned 3-72.

England will be aiming to defend the Ashes when the five-test series starts Nov. 23 at the Gabba in Brisbane, but Root’s squad is conscious that the English were swept 5-0 on their last tour to Australia and are expected to be without star allrounder Ben Stokes.

England will have another tour match in the northeastern city of Townsville next week.