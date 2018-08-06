England cricket player Stokes goes on trial for street fight

BRISTOL, England (AP) — England cricket player Ben Stokes has gone on trial over a fight outside a nightclub in which he is accused of knocking two men unconscious.

Prosecutor Nicholas Corsellis says Stokes “lost his control and started to attack with revenge, retaliation or punishment in mind.”

The alleged fight happened in the early hours of the morning after England played a one-day international against the West Indies last September in Bristol.

Stokes is accused of fighting with two men in the street in the southwest English city: Ryan Hale and Ryan Ali, who are also on trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Corsellis says Stokes “knocked Mr. Hale unconscious and then — after time to pause for thought, to calm — he did exactly the same to Mr. Ali.”

Ali required hospital treatment for a broken eye socket.