LONDON (AP) England beat Australia by three wickets in the first one-day international at The Oval on Wednesday.

England 218-7 in 44 overs (Eoin Morgan 69, Joe Root 50; Andrew Tye 2-42, Billy Stanlake 2-44) def. Australia 214 all out in 47 overs (Glenn Maxwell 62, Ashton Agar 40; Liam Plunkett 3-42, Moeen Ali 3-43) by three wickets.