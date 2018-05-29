David Warner, Cameron Bancroft to play in Darwin league

SYDNEY (AP) Banned Australian cricketers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will play in the Northern Territory’s limited overs Strike League in Darwin in July.

Bancroft will play for the duration of the four-team tournament which runs from July 1 to 29 while Warner will play in two one-day matches on July 21 and 22.

Warner is reported to have entered the draft for the Global T20 Canada league which runs from June 28 to July 16. He has also committed to play at least three matches for Randwick Petersham in Sydney grade cricket at the start of next season.

Article continues below ...

Bancroft is suspended from international and top level domestic cricket for nine months and Warner for 12 months for their roles in attempted ball-tampering during a test between Australia and South Africa in Cape Town in March.

Australia captain Steve Smith is also suspended for 12 months but the three players are allowed to play grade cricket or in tournaments overseas.

Smith has already announced he will play in the Canadian league next month.

Bancroft is likely to play for the Perth club Willetton later this year.

The Strike League involves four franchises which play eight T20 and three one-day matches.

”I’m really looking forward to playing in the Strike League in July,” Warner said. ”I heard so much about the competition while I was in Darwin earlier this month that I’m keen to be part of it.”

Northern Territory Cricket chief executive Joel Morrison said the presence of Warner and Bancroft ”will be invaluable for our local players and it’s a big endorsement for the fantastic work being done by the staff at NT Cricket to make Darwin the winter destination of chjocie for Australian cricket.”