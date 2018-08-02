England all out for 287 vs India early on day 2 of 1st test

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) England swing bowler Sam Curran took three wickets in eight balls to leave India reeling on 76-3 at lunch on day two of the first test at Edgbaston on Thursday.

After quickly taking England’s last wicket to dismiss the hosts for 287, India slumped from 50-0 to 59-3 as Curran trapped Murali Vijay for 22 then saw Lokesh Rahul on 4 drag a shot onto his stumps two balls later.

In his next over, Curran enticed an edge off opener Shikhar Dhawan (26), who was looking to drive a swinging ball, and Dawid Malan at second slip took the catch.

Viray Kohli was unbeaten on 9 and Ajinkya Rahane was 8 not out as they sought to repair the damage.

Curran had figures of 3-23 from six overs.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami took the last wicket to complete England’s collapse from 216-3 to 287 all out and finish with bowling figures of 3-64. Curran nicked Shami outside off stump without adding to his overnight score of 24, leaving Jimmy Anderson on 2 not out.

Anderson scored his first runs – and England’s only runs – from 285-9 overnight in the first over off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who took a team-leading 4-62.

England said during the lunch interval Jos Buttler went to the hospital for an X-ray on his left middle finger, which he appeared to injure while fielding.