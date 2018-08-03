India takes control of 1st test vs England
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) Sam Curran swung the momentum of the first test back to England’s favor by powering to his first test half-century with two big sixes and helping his team to 180 all out against India by tea on day three on Friday.
India has a victory target of 194. It would be its highest successful run chase in England.
England was wobbling on 87-7 at Edgbaston after Jos Buttler was dismissed on the second ball after lunch, for Ishant Sharma’s third wicket of that over.
That brought the 20-year-old Curran to the crease, and the left-hander entertained the crowd with a 65-ball 63, swatting deliveries from Ravichandran Ashwin and Sharma clear of the boundary.
Curran was given a standing ovation when he was the last man out, caught in the slips.
Sharma had team-best bowling figures of 5-51 and offspinner Ashwin, who took the first three wickets, had 3-59.
Curran, a swing bowler, also has starred for England with the ball this test, taking a career-best 4-74 in the first innings.