West Indies win toss, opt to bat in 2nd cricket test v India

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Roston Chase was 98 not out as he led the West Indies’ recovery to a respectable 295-7 against India on day one of the second test on Friday.

The West Indies was in peril again at 113-5 and 182-6, but Chase and captain Jason Holder rescued them with a 104-run stand.

It was the best passage of batting by West Indies in this brief series, especially after the hapless twin innings in the three-day first test at Rajkot.

“In the first test, I tried to overhit the ball and played away from my strengths,” Chase said.

“Today, I took more time (to play my shots). I didn’t worry about what was happening at the other end and was only looking to focus on my own game.”

Despite much of the top order gone, Chase didn’t panic as he set about rebuilding with Holder, who matched him for strokes.

Their 50 partnership came in 96 balls as West Indies crossed 250 in the 80th over.

Holder reached his eighth test half-century off 85 balls with their 100 stand coming off 176 deliveries.

However, like before lunch and tea, West Indies failed to close out another session without further loss.

Five overs before stumps, Holder was caught behind playing at Umesh Yadav, and India was back in business.

Holder made 52 off 92 deliveries and hit six fours.

Chase finished the day two runs short of a fourth test hundred, having faced 174 deliveries, inclusive of seven fours and a six. Devendra Bishoo was with him on 2 not out.

West Indies won the toss, then saw India suffer a setback when medium-pacer Shardul Thakur walked off after bowling only 10 deliveries on his test debut with what appeared to be an upper leg injury. His further participation was in doubt.

While openers Kieran Powell (22) and Kraigg Brathwaite (14) departed routinely, the batsmen showed they had changed their approach from the first test, and looked to play with more intent and on merit. But they couldn’t see out the sessions safely.

Shai Hope appeared set on 36, but in the last over before lunch he was lbw to the threatening Umesh Yadav.

India carried the momentum into the middle session. Shimron Hetmyer was lbw on 12 to Kuldeep Yadav, who also dismissed Sunil Ambris for 18.

Chase was in by now, and he Shane Dowrich knuckled down to combine for 69 runs for the sixth wicket. They attacked India’s spinners but their shot selection was watchful and not expansive. Their 50 partnership came off 92 balls as their stand steadied the West Indies’ innings.

But like in the morning session, Umesh Yadav returned for a short spell before tea and provided the breakthrough once again, trapping Dowrich lbw for 30.

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav and spinner Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets each.