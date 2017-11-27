Australia wins 1st Ashes test by 10 wickets

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) Australia has won the first Ashes cricket test by 10 wickets against England on day five at the Gabba:

Scores: Australia 328 (Steve Smith 141 not out, Shaun Marsh 51, Pat Cummins 42; Stuart Broad 3-49, Jimmy Anderson 2-50) and 173-0 (David Warner 87 not out, Cameron Bancroft 82 not out) def. England 302 (James Vince 83, Dawid Malan 56, Mark Stoneman 53; Mitchell Starc 3-77, Pat Cummins 3-85) and 195 (Joe Root 51, Jonny Bairstow 42; Josh Hazlewood 3-46, Mitchell Starc 3-51, Nathan Lyon 3-67)