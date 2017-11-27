Australia vs England 1st Ashes test scoreboard
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) Scoreboard after Australia’s win over England in the first Ashes cricket test at the Gabba:
England 1st Innings: 302=
Australia 1st Innings: 328=
England 2nd Innings: 195=
Australia, 2nd Innings=
(Overnight: 114-0)=
Cameron Bancroft not out 82
David Warner not out 87
Extras: (2lb,1nb,1w) 4
TOTAL: (without loss) 173
Overs: 50. Batting time: 212 minutes.
Did Not Bat: Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
Bowling: Jimmy Anderson 11-2-27-0 (1nb), Stuart Broad 10-2-20-0, Moeen Ali 4-0-23-0, Chris Woakes 11-1-46-0, Jake Ball 8-1-38-0 (1w), Joe Root 6-1-17-0.
Result: Australia by 10 wickets, leads the 5-test series 1-0.
Toss: England.
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Marais Erasmus, South Africa.
Third umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match Referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.