Australia vs England 1st Ashes test scoreboard

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) Scoreboard after Australia’s win over England in the first Ashes cricket test at the Gabba:

England 1st Innings: 302=

Australia 1st Innings: 328=

Article continues below ...

England 2nd Innings: 195=

Australia, 2nd Innings=

(Overnight: 114-0)=

Cameron Bancroft not out 82

David Warner not out 87

Extras: (2lb,1nb,1w) 4

TOTAL: (without loss) 173

Overs: 50. Batting time: 212 minutes.

Did Not Bat: Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Bowling: Jimmy Anderson 11-2-27-0 (1nb), Stuart Broad 10-2-20-0, Moeen Ali 4-0-23-0, Chris Woakes 11-1-46-0, Jake Ball 8-1-38-0 (1w), Joe Root 6-1-17-0.

Result: Australia by 10 wickets, leads the 5-test series 1-0.

Toss: England.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Marais Erasmus, South Africa.

Third umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match Referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.