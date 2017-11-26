Australia vs England 1st Ashes test scoreboard
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) Scoreboard after England’s second innings Sunday on the fourth day of the first Ashes cricket test against Australia at the Gabba:
England 1st Innings: 302=
Australia 1st Innings: 328=
England, 2nd Innings=
Alastair Cook c Starc b Hazlewood 7
Mark Stoneman c Smith b Lyon 27
James Vince c Smith b Hazlewood 2
Joe Root lbw b Hazlewood 51
Dawid Malan c Smith b Lyon 4
Moeen Ali st Paine b Lyon 40
Jonny Bairstow c Handscomb b Starc 42
Chris Woakes c Smith b Starc 17
Stuart Broad c Paine b Starc 2
Jake Ball c Handscomb b Cummins 1
Jimmy Anderson not out 0
TOTAL: (all out) 195
Overs: 71.4. Batting time: 357 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-17, 3-62, 4-74, 5-113, 6-155, 7-185, 8-194, 9-195
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 16-1-51-3 (1nb), Josh Hazlewood 16-3-46-3, Pat Cummins 12.4-4-23-1, Nathan Lyon 24-4-67-3 (1nb), Steve Smith 3-0-8-0.
Toss: England.
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Marais Erasmus, South Africa.
Third umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match Referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.