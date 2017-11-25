Australia vs England 1st Ashes test scoreboard
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) Scoreboard at stumps Saturday after the third day of the first Ashes cricket test between Australia and England at the Gabba:
England 1st Innings: 302=
Australia, 1st Innings=
(Overnight: 165-4)=
Cameron Bancroft c Bairstow b Broad 5
David Warner c Malan b Ball 26
Usman Khawaja lbw Ali 11
Steve Smith not out 141
Peter Handscomb lbw b Anderson 14
Shaun Marsh c Anderson b Broad 51
Tim Paine c Bairstow b Anderson 13
Mitchell Starc c & b Broad 6
Pat Cummins c Cook b Woakes 42
Josh Hazlewood b Ali 6
Nathan Lyon c Cook b Root 9
Extras: (1lb,2w,1nb) 4
TOTAL: (all out) 328
Overs: 130.3. Batting time: 562 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-30, 3-59, 4-76, 5-175, 6-202, 7-209, 8-275, 9-298, 10-328.
Bowling: Jimmy Anderson 29-10-50-2, Stuart Broad 25-10-49-3, Moeen Ali 30-8-74-2, Chris Woakes 24-5-67-1, Jake Ball 18-3-77-1 (2w 1nb), Joe Root 4.3-0-10-1.
England, 2nd Innings=
Alastair Cook c Starc b Hazlewood 7
Mark Stoneman not out 19
James Vince c Smith b Hazlewood 2
Joe Root not out 5
TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 33
Overs: 16. Batting time: 75 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-17
Still to bat: Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jake Ball, Jimmy Anderson.
Bowling: Mitch Starc 5-1-14-0, Josh Hazlewood 5-1-11-2, Pat Cummins 3-2-1-0, Nathan Lyon 3-0-7-0.
Toss: England.
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Marais Erasmus, South Africa.
Third umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match Referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.