Australia vs England 1st Ashes test scoreboard
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) Scoreboard at stumps Friday after the second day of the first Ashes cricket test between Australia and England at the Gabba:
England, 1st Innings=
(Overnight: 196-4)=
Alastair Cook c Handscomb b Starc 2
Mark Stoneman b Cummins 53
James Vince run out (Lyon) 83
Joe Root lbw b Cummins 15
Dawid Malan c Marsh b Starc 56
Moeen Ali lbw b Lyon 38
Jonny Bairstow c Paine b Cummins 9
Chris Woakes b Lyon 0
Stuart Broad c Handscomb b Hazlewood 20
Jake Ball c Warner b Starc 14
Jimmy Anderson not out 5
Extras: (5b,1nb,1w) 7
TOTAL: (all out) 302
Overs: 116.4. Batting time: 532 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-127, 3-145, 4-163, 5-246, 6-249, 7-250, 8-270, 9-286, 10-302.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 28-4-77-3 (1w 1nb), Josh Hazlewood 22.4-6-57-1, Pat Cummins 30-8-85-3, Nathan Lyon 36-12-78-2.
Australia, 1st Innings=
Cameron Bancroft c Bairstow b Broad 5
David Warner c Malan b Ball 26
Usman Khawaja lbw Ali 11
Steve Smith not out 64
Peter Handscomb lbw b Anderson 14
Shaun Marsh not out 44
Extras: (1 nb) 1.
TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 165
Overs: 62. Batting time: 255 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-30, 3-59, 4-76.
Still to bat: Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
Bowling: Jimmy Anderson 15-4-26-1, Stuart Broad 10-5-18-1, Moeen Ali 19-6-50-1, Chris Woakes 8-1-31-0, Jake Ball 8-1-35-1 (1nb), Joe Root 2-0-5-0.
Toss: England.
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Marais Erasmus, South Africa.
Third umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match Referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.