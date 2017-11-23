Australia vs England 1st Ashes test scoreboard
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) Scoreboard at stumps Thursday after the first day of the first Ashes cricket test between Australia and England at the Gabba:
England won the toss=
England, 1st Innings=
Alastair Cook c Handscomb b Starc 2
Mark Stoneman b Cummins 53
James Vince run out (Lyon) 83
Joe Root lbw b Cummins 15
Dawid Malan not out 28
Moeen Ali not out 13
Extras: (1b, 1nb) 2
TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 196
Overs: 80.3. Batting time: 343 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-127, 3-145, 4-163.
Still to bat: Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jake Ball, Jimmy Anderson.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 19.3-4-45-1 (1nb), Josh Hazlewood 18-4-51-0, Pat Cummins 19-6-59-2, Nathan Lyon 24-9-40-0.
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Marais Erasmus, South Africa.
Third umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match Referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.