HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) Australia beats Pakistan by nine wickets in the second game of the Twenty20 tri-series at Harare Sports Club on Monday.

Australia 117-1 in 10.5 overs (Aaron Finch 68 not out, Travis Head 20 not out; Hasan Ali 1-18) def. Pakistan 116 all out in 19.5 overs (Shadab Khan 29, Asif Ali 22; Billy Stanlake 4-8, Andrew Tye 3-38) by 9 wickets.