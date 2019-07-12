A look at the 11 previous Cricket World Cup finals

A look at the previous 11 finals of the Cricket World Cup:

1975 London

Final: West Indies def. Australia by 17 runs

Captain Clive Lloyd and Viv Richards dominated the pace attack of Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson.

Made to bat first, Lloyd went to the middle with his side in trouble at 50-3. Nearly two hours later, he was caught behind off Gary Gilmour (5-48) for 102 in a 60-over innings total of 291.

In Australia’s reply, Richards’ three run outs — among a remarkable total of five — decided an entertaining contest.

A series of pitch invasions by an impatient crowd at Lord’s marred the closing stages, with umpire Dickie Bird losing his hat in the final jubilant surge.

1979 London

Final: West Indies def. England by 92 runs

The West Indies were favorites and worthy winners, helped in the final by the brilliance of Viv Richards and Collis King at the crease, and a batting collapse by the hosts that was spectacular even by England standards.

In a promising start, bowlers Mike Hendrick and Chris Old appeared to have the reigning champions in some trouble at 99-4. But a swashbuckling 86 off 66 balls from King and an inspired knock by Richards, who went on to finish unbeaten on 138, added 139 runs for the next wicket.

Set a victory target of 287, Mike Brearley and Geoff Boycott put runs on the board, but far too slowly.

England needed 38 overs to reach 129 for the first wicket and even Graham Gooch’s best efforts failed to make a decisive impact.

From 183-2, England’s batsmen added just 11 runs for the next eight wickets.

1983 London

Final: India def. West Indies by 43 runs

West Indies dominated the group stage to leave little room for doubt about the final, and even less after India could only post 183 runs after losing the toss.

However, things started to go wrong for the all-conquering West Indies after Desmond Haynes’ dismissal left his team on 50-2. Two catches by Kapil Dev, one a memorable 20-meter dash, removed Viv Richards and Clive Lloyd.

Mohinder Amarnath (3-12) and Madan Lal (3-31) ripped through the rest and the West Indies was all out for 140 with eight overs to spare.

The result was one of sport’s greatest upsets, and a defining moment for Indian cricket.

1987 Kolkata

Final: Australia def. England by 7 runs

Propelled by David Boon’s 75, Australia made 253-5 in a hotly contested final, the first staged outside of England.

England was well placed to overhaul the total until Mike Gatting’s ill-judged reverse sweep.

Captain Allan Border was carried on the shoulders of his Australia teammates at Eden Gardens, marking the start of a golden era for Australian cricket.

1992 Melbourne

Final: Pakistan def. England by 22 runs

Imran Khan’s 72 and Javed Miandad’s 58 led Pakistan to 249-6.

Wasim Akram then took crucial wickets in the reply as England fell short at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, sparking jubilant scenes on the streets of Pakistan.

It was the culmination of a uniquely Pakistan campaign: The team lost four of its first five matches, and was saved by rain against England, giving it a vital point to reach the semifinals.

1996 Lahore

Final: Sri Lanka def. Australia by 7 wickets

Aravinda da Silva’s all-round brilliance inspired Sri Lanka to its first World Cup title.

Da Silva claimed three wickets, including those of dangermen Mark Taylor and Ricky Ponting, and two catches to limit Australia to 241-7.

The allrounder then sealed his third man-of-the-match award of the tournament with an unbeaten 107 as Sri Lanka reached its victory target with ease.

1999 London

Final: Australia def. Pakistan by 8 wickets

Shane Warne starred with four wickets, Glenn McGrath took 2-13 from nine overs, and Tom Moody also grabbed a pair as Australia bowled out Pakistan for 132 at Lord’s.

Australia then eased to 133-2 from 20 overs thanks to Adam Gilchrist’s 54 from 36 balls.

2003 Johannesburg

Final: Australia def. India by 125 runs

After cruising through the tournament unbeaten, Australia became only the second team to retain the World Cup when it crushed India at the Wanderers.

Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden shared an opening partnership of 105 from 14 overs. Captain Ricky Ponting then smashed 140 from 121 balls in a man-of-the-match performance to steer Australia to 359-2, a record for a final.

Glenn McGrath had Sachin Tendulkar out caught-and-bowled in the first over of India’s reply. Rain offered India hope of respite, but conditions improved and McGrath finished with 3-52 as India was dismissed for 234.

2007 Bridgetown

Final: Australia def. Sri Lanka by 53 runs

Australia clinched an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title after a rain-affected final that ended in farce.

Adam Gilchrist smashed 149 — the fastest century and highest score in a World Cup final — as Australia made 281-4 from 38 overs.

Sri Lanka was 206-7 with three overs to go when its batsmen left the field amid dark and overcast conditions, prompting celebrations among the Australians and the crowd, who thought the game was over.

Confusion on the field was followed by the batsmen returning in near darkness. Lasith Malinga was run out and the last balls were played out in surreal circumstances as Sri Lanka had no hope of victory.

2011 Mumbai

Final: India def. Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

Sachin Tendulkar finally won, at his sixth World Cup.

Sri Lanka won the toss in unusual circumstances after a second flip of the coin because the match referee couldn’t hear Kumar Sangakkara’s first call. They posted 274-6 after a brilliant 103 from veteran Mahela Jayawardena at Wankhede Stadium.

But Gautam Gambhir (97) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (91) shared a 109-run stand to guide the home team to victory, Dhoni capping it by driving a six down the ground for the winning runs in the final and then twirling his bat in one hand.

India was the first team to win the World Cup on home soil.

2015 Melbourne

Final: Australia def. New Zealand by 7 wickets

Australia’s fifth title became an almost foregone conclusion from the first over.

Captain Brendon McCullum’s blazing starts had been key to New Zealand reaching its first final, but when he was yorked by Mitchell Starc for a third-ball duck, the Kiwis were lost for inspiration.

Australia raced to the winning target of 186-3 in 33 overs, skipper Michael Clarke posting 74 in his last one-dayer before retiring.

After winning titles in India, England, South Africa, and the Caribbean, Australia’s first World Cup triumph on home soil.