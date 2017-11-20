1st test drawn as bad light stops India, saves Sri Lanka

KOLKATA, India (AP) India and Sri Lanka drew the first test on Monday as bad light saved the Sri Lankans after they collapsed to 75-7 chasing a target of 231.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-8) and Mohammed Shami (2-34) shared six wickets to lead India’s late charge for victory at Eden Gardens.

The umpires had the final say, though, with Sri Lanka in deep trouble after just 26.3 overs of its fourth innings. There were still more than 20 overs remaining when play ended because of the light.

Only three Sri Lankan batsmen made it into double figures, with Niroshan Dickwella top scoring with 27. Sri Lanka slumped to 22-4 at one stage.

India was in control at the end of the test, a big turnaround after being bowled out for 172 in its first innings and seeing Sri Lanka take a 122-run first-innings lead.

Earlier on Monday, captain Virat Kohli posted his 18th test century to lead India’s fight back. Kohli then declared India’s second innings on 352-8, setting Sri Lanka a target of 231 from 47 overs in the rain-affected series-opener.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 104 from 119 balls, including 12 boundaries and a pair of sixes.

India resumed on Day 5 at 171-1 aiming to score quickly to set up the match, but Suranga Lakmal (3-93) slowed the progress with three wickets in his morning spell.

Lokesh Rahul (79) added only six runs to his overnight score before he was bowled by Lakmal in the fifth over.

At the other end, Cheteshwar Pujara (22) became the third Indian player after ML Jaisimha and Ravi Shastri to bat on all five days of a test.

But he added only 11 runs with Kohli for the third wicket before Lakmal struck twice quickly.

He had Pujara caught at gully as he failed to fend off a short ball and trapped Ajinkya Rahane (0) lbw four balls later, a close decision that stayed in the bowler’s favor despite DRS review.

Kohli added 20 runs with Ravichandran Ashwin (7) and 12 with Wriddhiman Saha (5). He reached his half-century off 80 balls and continued to look for partnerships.

He found support from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who contributed 8 in a 40-run stand before he was dismissed by Lahiru Gamage.