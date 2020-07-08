Ed Orgeron on LSU coaching changes & reminiscing with Matt Leinart & Reggie Bush about USC
LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron discussed changes to his coaching staff for the 2020 season. Plus, Coach O reminisced about his days at USC with Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart.
