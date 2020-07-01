Urban Meyer: Big Ten simply doesn’t have same quantity of top teams as SEC
Video Details
While he regards the Big Ten as the second-best conference in college football, Urban Meyer said there are several things keeping it from being on level footing with the SEC. Chief among them is the fact that not enough teams in the conference are legitimate national championship contenders.
