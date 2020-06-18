Can any ACC team take down Clemson? — Big Noon Kickoff crew weighs in
Clemson has been the toast of the ACC for several years with very few teams giving them serious trouble. As Trevor Lawrence enters his third season under center for the Tigers, will anyone truly challenge them in the conference in 2020? Urban Meyer, Reggie Bush, and Matt Leinart fire off their takes.
